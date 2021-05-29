Covid-19: Lockdown in the state extended till June 9

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has extended the lockdown in the state. The government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 9.

The lockdown, which was announced till May 30, has been extended for another ten days as it is due to end tomorrow.

At the same time, there are indications that more exemptions may be announced. The decision on the exemptions will be announced by the Chief Minister after the Covid review meeting.

According to media reports, coir and cashew factories will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of employees. Meanwhile, pubs will not be open. Small businesses may be licensed to operate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will explain the detailed decision in this regard.

Health officials say the restrictions should only be relaxed if the test positive level falls below 10. The TPR is 16.4 as of yesterday.