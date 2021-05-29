Covid-19 Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 31,079 new cases, 486 deaths

Recoveries from Covid-19 outnumbered new cases for the first time in Tamil Nadu even as it reported 31,079 fresh infections and an all-time high of 486 deaths, the Health Department said on Friday.

With the new cases, the State’s case tally surpassed 20 lakh. 20,09,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while the toll has touched 22,775.

The number of people discharged were 31,255, taking the total to 16,74,539 so far. The active caseload stood at 3,12,386.

In Chennai, where 2,762 people tested positive, the number of fatalities topped 100 with 107 deaths. For the second consecutive day, fresh cases in Coimbatore exceeded the cases reported in Chennai. There were 3,937 cases in Coimbatore, while Tiruppur reported 1,823, followed by Erode 1,731,Chengalpet 1,379, Tiruchirappalli 1,287, Madurai 1,140 and Kanyakumari 1,007 cases.

Districts like Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thiruvallur, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Tuticorin, Villupuram, Virudhunagar reported in excess of 500 cases on Friday.

Of the 486 people who died (224 in private hospitals and 262 in government facilities), 117 had no co-morbidities.

In the last 24 hours, 1,75,542 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total figure in the State to 2,71,63,743.

In view of the situation, the state extended the lockdown restrictions till June 7.