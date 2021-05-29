Metoo controversy: Tamil poet Vairamuthu rejects ONV award

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu announces rejection of the ONV award following the controversy. Widespread protests erupted after the announcement of this year’s ONV Literary Award for Vairamuthu.

Tamil poet, lyricist and novelist Vairamuthu was officially announced as the recipient of this year’s ONV Literary Award. The prize money is Rs 3 lakh. The award is given in alternate years in Malayalam and other languages.

The protest was against the awarding of Vairamuthu, who is accused of being a #MeToo. Adoor Gopalakrishnan, president of the ONV Cultural Academy, said yesterday that the decision would be reconsidered. The announcement was that the decision would be reconsidered as per the recommendations of the award-determining committee.

Meanwhile, Vairamuthu has announced that the award will be cancelled.

Vairamuthu had yesterday said that the allegation of sexual harassment was fabricated and that no case had been registered against him for three years. He said the jury should remember that the accused was innocent until proven guilty in the context of the ONV award controversy.

Meanwhile, his son Madan Karki came on the scene to support Vairamuthu. Madan tweeted that he trusts his father.

Thirteen women, including singer Chinmayi Sreepada, had levelled allegations against Vairamuthu three years ago. With the decision to give the ONV award to Vairamuthu, #Metoo was discussed again.

Chinmayi had ridiculed Vairamuthu for giving the award. Chinmayi tweeted sarcastically that the late Shri ONV Kurup may be proud to see Vairamuthu given the award.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s response to the controversy was that the ONV Literary Award is not an award that can be given by examining one’s character and that excellence in writing is the criterion. Author KR Meera shared a Facebook post protesting the statement.

Actresses Parvathy Thiruvoth, Rima Kallingal, director Geethu Mohandas, Tamil poet and activist Meena Kandasamy and singer Chinmayi Sreepada were among those who came out against the decision to give Vairamuthu the ONV award. The WCC, a women’s group in Malayalam cinema, also came out against it.