Sarpanch performs last rites of woman who died of Covid-19

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): On Saturday, Sarpanch Upendra Kumar performed the last rites of a 49-year-old woman named Puli Jayamma, who was abandoned by her kin as she had died of Covid-19.

The Woman, who lives in Lumbur village in Palakonda Mandal of Srikakulam district, died this morning. As nobody came forward to perform the funeral for her, the village sarpanch Tirlangi Upendra Kumar decided to complete the final rites. The sarpanch has informed the matter to Palakonda Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Someswara Rao.

After receiving PPE kits from MRO, the Sarpanch and other staff of the village panchayat wore the PPE kits and performed the funeral for the deceased women.