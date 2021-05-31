Covid-19 Updates: TN reports 28,864 new cases

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu witnessed a significant drop in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 28,864 new infections and 493 fatalities. The total caseload climbed to 20.68 lakh with 28,864 new cases.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 32,982 people walking out of health care institutions, totaling 17,39,280, leaving 3,05,546 active infections.

Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai, with 3,537 new infections; while Chennai reported 2,689, followed by Erode reported (1,784); Tiruppur (1,496); Salem (1,295); Chengalpattu (1,194); Trichy (1,128) and the rest of the other districts with less than 1,000 cases.

Vijayanand, a Covid analyst, in a tweet, “Tamil Nadu active cases peak and decline phase can be visually seen. Test positive rate dropped to 17.8 percent. Active case growth declined to 16 percent at 3,05,546. Daily new cases dropped below 30,000 at 28,864 after 20 days. We have reached halfway.”

The number of samples tested today was 1,73,351 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.75 crores. On Sunday, 53,936 persons were vaccinated.