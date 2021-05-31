Fuel prices hiked again

Mumbai: The public sector oil companies in the country has once again increased the price of petroleum fuels. The petrol price was increased by 29 paise per litre. Diesel price was increased by 28 paise per litre.

This is for 16th time that the price has been hiked in this month. In the month of May, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs. 3.47 per litre and diesel by Rs. 4.23 per litre.

Also Read: Gold prices edges higher

In Kerala, the price of petrol has reached at Rs. 94.33 Per litre and diesel has reached at Rs. 90.74 Per litre. Petrol continued to cost more than Rs 100 in parts of Mumbai and Bhopal.Price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 100.47 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.45 per litre. In Bhopal, the petrol price stood at Rs 102.34 per litre while diesel stood at Rs 93.37 per litre.