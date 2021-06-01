Covid-19 Update: 1968 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest coronavirus situation in the country. 1968 new coronavirus cases were reported along with 1954 new recoveries and 4 deaths.

Till now 570,836 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 550,525 people were recovered. The death toll due to the infection is at 1680. At present, there are 18.631 active cases in UAE.

189,946 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 50.3 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE. Till now 12,870,553 vaccine doses were administrated in the country.

The ministry has further expanded its Covid-19 vaccination campaign by opening up booking slots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group, as well as the booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Those who have taken the second dose of the Sinopharm jab at least six months ago are now eligible for the booster dose.

The UAE is the best in the world when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination rates. As of May 31, the country has administered 12.87 million doses of the vaccine. This is a dose administration rate of 130.13 per 100 people.