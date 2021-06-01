Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State logs 16,604 new cases

Karnataka: Recording a steady decline, on Monday, Karnataka records 16,604 new Covid-19 cases and 411 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26,04,431 and the toll to 29,090. The positivity rate stood at 13.57 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.47 percent.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 44,473 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 22,61,590.

Currently, the total number of active cases stood at 3,13,730.

Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 1,22,329 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 98,769 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,97,36,960.