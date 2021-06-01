Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Siddharth Pithani, used social media to track him

Late actor Sushant Singh’s death is one of the most sensationalized deaths in 2020. The actor passed away by suicide on June 14th last year. The case was eventually handed over to NCB after the initial investigation by the CBI. In the latest developments, NCB has arrested Sushant’s roommate, Siddharth Pithani. Siddharth Pithani was under the radar of NCB since August 2020.

According to NCB, he was one of the members who were present at Sushant’s residence when he was found hanging in his bedroom. The report suggests that NCB tracked Siddharth through his new Instagram handle. He had deleted his old account soon after Sushant passed away. The report also suggests that Siddharth had also been avoiding investigation since August 2020.

He had deleted his old Instagram profile soon after the passing of Sushant. He had created a new handle and posted pictures from his gym in April this year. Along with the pictures, he had written, “Pizza power #foodandfitness @fitnessturfasraonagar”. Siddharth had also posted a picture from his engagement.

The NCB reached out to the gym that Siddharth had tagged in his post, but still, they couldn’t find him. Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB Mumbai, told, “Pithani didn’t respond even after receiving

Summons from NCB”. The NCB was constantly tracking him, and they had resorted to all digital platforms to arrest him.

Soon after his arrest, Sushant’s family released a statement saying, “I am quite hopeful that they will be able to unravel the mystery, and they are working on it. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. As far as the arrest of Siddharth Pithani is concerned, it is a kind of poetic justice that he has at least gone to jail.”