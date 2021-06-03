Government introduces new system to confirm Covid death

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has established a new system to confirm the deaths of covid-19 amid the strong allegations of inaccuracies in the fatality rate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explained that the doctors will decide the exact criteria for the category of death. Opposition parties have alleged the inaccuracies in the confirmations of the covid deaths.

Covid deaths are currently being confirmed at the state level. It is in this system that reformations take place. With this, government benefits will be available to even those who die due to post-covid problems.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan embraced the decision of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister’s Office said that necessary measures have been taken to deal with the third surge of covid. The office said it would monitor changes in symptoms and direct genetic studies.

Meanwhile, around 18,853 people confirmed cases reported in the state today. The report is clear in the newsletter published by the health department. Today, it has been confirmed that 153 deaths have been caused by covid in the last few days. This brings the total death toll to 9375. Approximately 1,84,292 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 23,90,779 people have so far been recovered from covid.