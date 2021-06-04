Massive fire breaks out in residential building

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in Aashiyana Tower located in the Oshiwara area in Mumbai on Friday morning. The level 2 fire broke out at 7.57 am on the first floor of the six-storey building. Eight fire engines, eight water tankers and ambulances have reached the spot. Fire fighting and rescue operations are progressing.

So far, no injuries or causalities have been reported. The actual reason behind the fire is not yet ascertained.

Meanwhile, a gas leak occurred at a chemical factory at Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday night at 10.22 pm. Several people living around the factory had faced breathing problems due to the gas leak. The situation was brought under control by Thursday 11.30 pm.