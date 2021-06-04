Stay home without compromising health ; Get used to these indoor exercises

As a result of these uncertain times, increased stress levels are taking a toll on everyone’s health and wellness. With the coronavirus outbreak, came gym closures and social distancing, and new challenges when it comes to exercising. However, the benefits of exercise are hard to ignore, even during a pandemic. It helps you control your weight, keep your heart healthy, strengthen your bones and get better sleep

There is no doubt that running is one of the most effective ways to stay healthy and refreshed. But some other exercises are just as good! These exercises can be done at home to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus. So, do not despair of not being able to run. Instead, use your home to stay healthy! Try 6 indoor exercises that can be done at home as effectively as going out and exercising:

1. Skipping rope

Many people believe that jumping over a skipping rope or rope at a moderate speed is more effective than running! Skipping is a very effective cardio exercise that increases heart rate, improves the functioning of the cardiovascular system, and burns calories in a relatively short time. Moreover, it softens your muscles, strengthens bones, and increases flexibility. So, this is the perfect cardio exercise that benefits your whole body.

2. High Knees

To get results from your exercise rather than running, lift your knees and move your legs while standing without moving forward. Remember that you need to do this as quickly as possible. This exercise that lifts the knees is an intense cardio exercise. This move engages your abdominal muscles and improves coordination. It helps to increase flexibility, strengthen leg muscles and increase heart rate. It can help you become a better runner!

3. Burpee

Burpee is an intense full-body exercise that helps to improve body strength. The benefit of doing burps is that all the major muscles like the abdomen, chest, arms, back, buttocks, and legs are affected. A single burp is a combination of multiple exercises, including hops, squats, and then push-ups. It burns more calories than running and gives the muscles an overall workout.

4. Jumping Jacks

Running has its advantages, but the classic jumping jack is the most comfortable exercise you can do anywhere! Jumping jacks can help increase blood flow to your body, improve flexibility and build good endurance. These factors can increase the productivity of your workout.

5. Kettlebell swing

The kettlebell swing is a very effective exercise. This includes rapid movements and multiple variations. It provides benefits such as increasing aerobic capacity, increasing core strength, working the buttocks muscles and improving balance and coordination in the body. Pay special attention to the weight of the kettlebell you use.

6. Boxing or kickboxing

Boxing or kickboxing is classified as one of the most effective workouts. The fact is that you do not have to leave home to get the best boxing workout! The rapid movements involved can help reduce stress, increase energy, burn calories and improve your posture.

No doubt we are waiting for a day when you can get out of the house to run well, but as long as the situation where the spread of coronavirus is increasing day by day, you can replace it with indoor exercises that can be done indoors and improve your health.