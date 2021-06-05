Good News : Metro to be back on track in Delhi

DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a partial easing of rules during the ongoing lockdown and announced the resumption of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) services at half of its seating capacity from Monday, June 7.

Metro services and all the other relaxations will begin from 5 am on Monday. The Delhi Metro was shut for over five months last year during the nationwide lockdown as part of the state government’s measures to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection.

The lockdown, which came into effect on April 20, initially exempted some groups and allowed them to use the Delhi Metro. As the Aam Aadmi Party-led government tightened restrictions, this too changed from May 10 onwards. Various other restrictions imposed since April to contain the spread of the raging second wave of Covid-19 in the national capital have also been relaxed. All malls, markets, and market complexes have been allowed to open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis, depending on their numbers, which implies that only 50 percent of the shops will be open.

Movement of the owners, employees, and workers of the shops of all malls, markets, and market complexes will be allowed only on production of a valid ID card issued by the employer or the firm.

The curfew, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been further extended for another week. Kejriwal said it is time to bring the economy back on track gradually after the intense battle with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi on Friday reported 523 new Covid-19 cases and 50 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the health department’s bulletin. The Covid positivity rate of the Capital, which is less than 1 percent, marginally hiked to 0.68 percent from 0.61 percent a day ago, the bulletin showed.