14 killed in floods, landslides

Colombo: Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in Sri Lanka killed at least 14 people and displaced thousands. At least 250,000 people were affected by the floods. 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places. Around 800 houses were damaged in the floods.

Out of the 14 killed, five deaths have been reported from Kegalle, located 88 kilometres away from capital Colombo, while three deaths have been reported from the Ratnapura District. Two people have been reported missing while two more have been injured.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in the island nation has warned people that the adverse weather conditions will continue for two more days. The Sri Lankan Meteorology Department has said that heavy falls of 150 mm could be expected in the coming days. DMC also informed that the water levels of two of the main rivers flowing through the Western Province, which includes the capital is rising due to the heavy rain.

Sri Lanka witnessed heavy rains due to the South-west monsoon. The South-west monsoon has settled in the country’s western, southern and central parts.