17 killed, 5 injured as missile hits petrol pump

Sana: At least 17 people including a 5-year-old girl were killed and 5 others were injured as a missile hit a crowded petrol pump in Rawdha in Marib city, Yemen. The missile was launched by Houthi rebels supported by Iran. The rebels also launched an explosives-laden drone targeting the city. Two ambulances were destroyed in the drone attack.

“The Houthi militias targeted the petrol station where dozens of cars were waiting to fill up, sparking a huge fire in which 17 civilians perished, including a little girl,” the Saba news agency said.

The Houthi rebels had started a continuous attack targeting the city from February. The rebels want to capture the city from the Yemen government as it is rich in oil and gas resources.

“We strongly condemn the carnage resulted from the Houthi shelling which targeted a crowded fuel station and call on the UN and the international community to stop the Houthi crimes against the civilians which amount to war crimes,” Ahmed Arman, Yemen Minister of Legal Affairs and Human Rights said condemning the attack.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile.