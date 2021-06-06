3-yr-old from Nagaland visits doctor by herself while parents were at work, pic viral

Nagaland: A three-year-old girl in Nagaland on Thursday visited the doctor all by herself while her parents were busy at work.

The little girl Lipavi, had common cold symptoms the previous night but since her parents had left for the paddy field, she decided to show up on her own for a checkup at the Hebolimi Health and Wellness Center, The Sentinel reported.

A picture of the girl sitting with the doctor is being widely shared on social media and was shared by Benjamin Yepthomi, State President, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Nagaland, on Twitter.

Sharing the picture, Yepthomi wrote, “The medical staff were in for a pleasant surprise when 3-year old Miss Lipavi, showed up at the health centre. She reportedly had cold symptoms but since her parents had left for the paddy field, she decided to come all by herself for a checkup at the health center,”

He added, “At a time when adults are reluctant to get themselves tested & vaccinated, little Lipavi, in her innocence, is showing the way forward the rest of us. Responsibility is the need of the hour. I hope & pray that little Lipavi is doing well & in good health! God bless!”

People on social media were highly impressed by the little one’s level of awareness and responsibility. Many also lauded her parents for teaching her well.

One wrote, “She is a social Hero. This massive responsibility at dis tender age. Lots of love and blessings. This is called responsible citizen of the country.”

While another said, “Adorably responsible! But how come she came all by herself…..isnt she too young to go out all alone….baby’s day out!!!” To this, Yepthomi replied, “It’s in the remote village, it’s just a walkable distance from home.”

