After VP Venkaiah Naidu, Twitter removes blue tick from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s account

New Delhi: Twitter has now dropped the verified blue tick or blue badge from the handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. He has 20.76 lakh followers on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the microblogging site had also removed the blue badge from the account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, later restored.

The blue tick on Twitter handles is given to ensure that the social media account of the person is authentic, notable, and active.

Bhagwat’s handle has 209k followers and has not tweeted anything since he joined it. Sources in the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh said Bhagwat’s account had remained inactive because there are established channels of communication in the Sangh set-up and statements are issued only through those channels.

An RSS office-bearer said, “The account was sought to be verified earlier as there are multiple fake accounts in the name of Bhagwat Ji on Twitter. We wanted to make sure that statements issued through those accounts are not mistaken as official statements from him. This is not a good move by Twitter.”

Meanwhile, regarding Naidu’s handle, sources at Twitter indicated that the blue tick had gotten removed as the personal account of the Vice- President had remained inactive since July last year. The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

However, Naidu is active from his official handle of Vice President of India — @VPSecretariat — which continues to have a blue badge. It has 931.3k followers.

According to Twitter, it may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account without notice if an account changes its username (@handle) or becomes inactive. It can also happen if the owner of the account is no longer for which position they were initially verified and does not otherwise meet our criteria for verification since leaving such a position.