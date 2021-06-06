An International company offers 60 million Sputnik V doses to Haryana, state govt examining the offer

Gurugram: The state govt confirmed on Saturday that an international pharma company has offered to supply up to 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ to Haryana directly. The Malta-based firm, named Pharma Regulatory Services Limited, has displayed interest in providing the vaccine at Rs 1,120 per dose. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led govt is considering the offer.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora confirmed that the Haryana govt had recently floated a global tender for COVID-19 vaccine through Haryana Medical Services Corporation (HMSCL) on May 26. The tender closed on June 4. “Although no bid was received in the tender, the pharma company in Malta has given an “expression of interest” to HMSCL to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by Gamaleya Institute and Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF),” he added.

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines which are currently approved by the DCGI for use in India. Arora confirmed that as per the offer made by the firm, the cost of each dose of the vaccine will be nearly Rs 1,120. The firm has further given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of 5,00,000 followed by 1 million doses every 20 days till supply is completed against a letter of credit issued in their name.

The Haryana govt official stressed that although the offer has come after the due date of tender is over, still, it is being carefully examined to see if it meets the criteria of the tender document and to ensure optimal vaccine availability for the state. It should be noted that many states had recently floated global tenders for COVID-19 vaccine to increase the supplies being received from the Central government, as well as give a boost for vaccination of the 18-44 age group to provide complete immunization to the citizens of their states.