Arab coalition forces destroy explosives-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia. The drone was launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

It was the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks by the Houthi rebels backed by Iran against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom spearheaded a coalition to restore the UN-recognized government in 2015. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: 17 killed, 5 injured as missile hits petrol pump

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.