Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia passes away at 48

New Delhi: Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia passed away on Friday morning after suffering a “massive cardiac arrest”, the company said in a statement.

“It is with profound grief that we inform you about the sudden demise of our beloved Dr. Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Group. Dr. Bhatia (48) suffered a massive cardiac arrest this morning and succumbed to it,” Bird Group said on Friday.

Bhatia is survived by his wife Smriti Bhatia, an architect, and his two children – Arnav and Saina. He steered the group’s strategic axis to create manifold drivers of growth that made substantial contributions to the company and industry at large.

The Bird Group operates several business verticals including the Indian wing of global travel technology firm Amadeus, airport ground handling services BWFS, and a chain of BMW dealerships in Delhi under Bird Automotive. Bhatia is credited with playing an active role in shaping the course of the Indian tourism and hospitality sector. He brought the travel tech brand Amadeus to the Indian sub-continent in 1994, which currently is the market leader in offering travel technology to airlines and travel airlines.

In a statement, industry body FICCI said: “FICCI is deeply saddened by the sudden & unexpected demise of Dr. Ankur Bhatia, Member, FICCI, Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee and Director, Bird Group. A Dynamic young man, he was truly passionate about the Tourism Industry. This is a huge loss for the industry.”