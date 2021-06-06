Breaking news: National Cadet Corps (NCC) won’t remain an extra-curricular activity

The UGC’s communication was in line with the National Education Policy, which has proposed to remove the hard separation between extra-curricular, co-curricular, and curricular activities in schools. This has been done after a letter from the University Grants Commission to various universities.

The proposal was mooted by the Directorate General of NCC in New Delhi. The DG, NCC conducted a survey before suggesting the effective implementation of the proposal to increase its scope.

After the survey and consultation process with universities, the DG suggested encouraging educational institutes to take ownership of NCC training, permitting private universities and colleges to offer NCC and a paradigm shift in its positioning from extra-curricular to a mainstream activity.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) won’t remain an extra-curricular activity as at least 91 universities across the country have adopted it as General Elective Credit Course (GECC) under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). The move is a result of a letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to Vice-Chancellors of all universities on April 15.

The highest number of universities offering NCC as GECC (42) are in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar combined, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (23). These include the central university of Jammu, Islamia College of Science and Commerce in Srinagar, and St Joseph College in Trichy. Apart from these, Maharaja Sayajirao Gayakwad University in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Amity University in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, and Kalahandi University in Odisha are also among the institutions offering the NCC as GECC.

The UGC’s communication was in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has proposed to remove the hard separation between extra-curricular, co-curricular, and curricular activities in schools. the provision of NEP 2020 will allow the harnessing of the full potential of NCC’s capacity in youth development and enlarging the student base taking up the training.

The UGC and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had first issued a circular in 2013 for the introduction of NCC as an elective subject on a voluntary basis. But, out of 10,397 schools and 5,098 colleges, which had NCC then, only a handful of institutions responded.