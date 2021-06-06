CBSE collaborates with Microsoft to introduce Coding and Data Science in curriculum

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce coding and data science in schools.

The coding will be introduced for classes 6 to 8 and the data science curriculum will be introduced for classes 8 to 12 as new skilling subjects in the 2021-22 academic session.

Education Minister took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement. He tweeted, “Under #NEP2020, we promised to introduce coding & data science in schools. Today, I’m happy to see #CBSE fulfilling the promise right in the session of yr 2021 itself. In association with @Microsoft, @cbseindia29 is empowering India’s future generations with new-age skills. Kudos.”

The coding and data science curriculum are focused on building critical thinking, computational skills, problem-solving skills, creativity, and hands-on exposure to new technologies. In keeping with the New Education Policy 2020, the introduction of these courses is aimed at building next-generation skills in students.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE said, “As we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepare students and educators across the country to succeed in this digital world. The new course curriculum on coding and data science that we have developed in partnership with Microsoft will equip students with future-ready learning skills. This is an important step to enable self-reliance in our students and equip them with skills like problem-solving, logical thinking, collaboration, and design thinking that are critical for success.”

Microsoft has designed supplementary handbooks in both coding and data science, aligned with NCERT patterns and structures. The handbooks claims CBSE, cover real-life examples. It also offers exposure to open-source platforms that will enable students to learn better in a gamified manner across all disciplines including mathematics, languages, and social sciences while it builds the foundation for AI-based applications of data science.