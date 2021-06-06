Covid-19 Update: Fatality rate decreases in India

New Delhi: The fatality rate due to coronavirus infection has decreased in the country. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.54% and the daily positivity rate stands at 5.62%. The recovery rate is at 95.01%. The fatality rate has declined to 1.71% in the country. As per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country reported less than 2 lakh daily cases for the 10th day in a row.

1,14,460 new coronavirus cases along with 1,89,232 recoveries and 2677 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally has mounted to 2,88,09,339. The total recoveries now stand at 2,69,84,781. The death toll is at 3,46,759. There are 14,77,799 active cases under medical treatment.

A total of 23,13,22,417 people have so far been vaccinated in India. Around 20 lakh additional tests were conducted in the country, in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 36,47,46,522.