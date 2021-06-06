Covid unlocking: The city to resume bus services from tomorrow

Mumbai: From Monday onwards, the local bus service will resume in Mumbai, confirmed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Sunday. The decision has been taken following the 5-step unlock which is currently in process in the Maharashtra capital city.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) announced that bus services will resume in the city from tomorrow. It is to be made sure that the number of passengers is not more than the total number of seats in any bus, and wearing of face mask will be compulsory for every passenger, said the BEST.

Restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai which is categorized under level 3 of the ‘unlock’ plan of the Maharashtra government but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), local trains will remain available only for specific categories.

In a notification issued on Friday night, the Maharashtra government had stated local trains will remain available for “medical, few essentials and women”, but authorized the civic administrations to put additional restrictions they deem fit. The reference of “women” was deleted by the BMC in its latest order which stated that entry in suburban trains will be restricted only for “medical and few essentials.

According to the state government’s notification, municipal corporations and districts in Maharashtra with a positivity rate between 5 percent and 10 percent and occupancy of oxygen beds over 40 percent are categorized under level 3.