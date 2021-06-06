Delhi government hospital prohibits nurses from talking in Malayalam

New Delhi: The Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) in Delhi has directed all its nursing faculty to use only Hindi and English for communication and ‘serious action’ would be taken against anyone found talking in other languages.

As per a circular issued by the Nursing Superintendent, the hospital said it had received a complaint against the use of the Malayalam language in the institute. “A complaint has been received regarding the Malayalam language is being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patient and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconveniences,” the circular read. “So it is directed to all Nursing Personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication otherwise serious action will be taken.”

Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Delhi directs all its nursing personnel to use only Hindi&English for communication, warns of serious action if not done. It had received complaint against the use of Malayalam language in the institute pic.twitter.com/jQqCpqjOrn — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Responding to the development, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called the circular invasive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens. “It boggles the mind that in democratic India a government institution can tell its nurses not to speak in their mother tongue to others who understand them. This is unacceptable, crude, offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens. A reprimand is overdue! (sic)” he said in a tweet.

It boggles the mind that in democratic India a government institution can tell its nurses not to speak in their mother tongue to others who understand them. This is unacceptable, crude,offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens. A reprimand is overdue! pic.twitter.com/za7Y4yYzzX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 5, 2021

GIPMER, is a part of Maulana Azad Medical College like Lok Nayak Hospital. Most of the Cardio-thoracic, gastro, and neurology cases from LNJP Hospital are referred to the Pant hospital.

Last year in March, the Delhi government had assigned six hospitals in the city for dedicated treatment of coronavirus patients, including the GB Pant Hospital. Since then, the hospital has been treating the COVID-19 patients. Continuing with its downward trend, Delhi recorded 414 fresh cases of COVID-19, the lowest in over 2.5 months and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said today. With this, the COVID positivity rate in the national capital has gone down to 0.53 percent, it added.