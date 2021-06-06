Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome a baby girl

London: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their second child. The baby girl is named, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby girl was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The child Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Lili’s middle name, Diana, honors her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

Also Read: ‘China must pay. They must pay’

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the couple said in a statement.

The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne. The couple had a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in May 2019. The couple shared the news that they were pregnant with their second child in February.

Harry and American actor Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Meghan and Harry had quit the royal duties and moved to USA They live in Montecito, a posh area near Santa Barbara, California.