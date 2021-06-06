Expat wins 1 million dirhams in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: An expat has won 1 million UAE dirhams in the weekly draw by Mahrooz. Roland Baltazar, a Filipino has won the 2 million dirhams with another UAE national. Each will get 1 million dirhams.

Roland Baltazar working as a delivery driver has been in UAE for the last 10 years. He said that he will give some money to his partner for their wedding and will help his family in the Philippines.

“We have been talking about getting married for a long time and now we can finally afford it. I can finally buy land for my mother so she can build her dream home. I also want to help my brother. Ever since I was little, he has supported me through everything – going to college and moving to the UAE. None of this would have been possible without him”, he said to a UAE daily. Earlier last month, another Filipino has won Dh200,000 in the draw.

Participants can register online for the weekly draw. They must also buy a Dh35 bottle of water to enter the draw. The bottles are collected by the organization and donated to charity. The mega prize of 50 million dirhams is still up for grabs. The next draw will take place on June 5.