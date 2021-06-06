Fuel prices hiked again to reach all-time high

Kochi: The price of petroleum fuels has been hiked again today by the public sector oil companies. The price was hiked after two day’s pause. This is for the 20th time that the price is hiked in the last 36 days.

Petrol price was increased by 27 paise and diesel by 30 paise. Petrol price has reached at Rs.97.80 per litre and diesel at Rs.92.31 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram. In Delhi, the price of petrol went up to Rs 95.03 per litre. The price of diesel went up to Rs 85.95 per litre .

The price of petrol has crossed Rs.100 mark in several states in the country including Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Petrol is priced at Rs 101.25 per litre in Mumbai. Price of petrol has crossed Rs.100 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Thus Bhopal had become the first Indian city where price of petrol crossed Rs 100 for a litre. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.17 per litre in Bhopal. While, a litre of petrol costs Rs 101.59 in Jaipur in Rajasthan.