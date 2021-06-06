Honey-trap gang busted in Noida, five arrested

Noida: On Saturday, the Police arrested five people including two women of a honey trap gang in Noida. The gang hideout was busted and police recovered Rs 25,000 from the spot.

The accused identified as Sonti alias Puranlal, Lucky alias Arsh, Sana alias Kajal, Deepa Chauhan, and Kuldeep Kumar were arrested from Som Bazar Sadarpur by the personnel of Noida Sector 39 police station. Police have recovered a Honda City car, eight mobile phones, a watch, a purse, a driving license, and four ATM cards from them.

According to the police, the arrested women used to get into a conversation with people coming to malls, bars, and pubs and honey-trapped them, following which they used to extort money. They also used to call those people to certain locations, offer them alcohol and recorded their videos, pictures in compromising poses, and blackmail them.