Karnataka State flag INSULTED by Amazon Canada

Karnataka has its own flag red, white, and yellow with the emblem of the state Gandaberunda, a two-headed mythological bird, in the center. While the flag has its own share of political controversies, it has now kicked up a row after the design was found on a two-piece on Amazon’s Canada site.

Two days ago, Google drew the ire of the state and its people by showing Kannada as the ‘ugliest language’ of India. As shared by several social media users, the name of the product ( BKDMHHH Women’s flag of Karnataka original design slim fit tie-side laces triangle chic trimmer) also mentions ‘Karnataka flag’, though the white portion of the flag is missing. Karnataka minister Arvind Limbavali on Saturday said the state government will take legal action against Amazon Canada if it does not apologize to Kannadigas for promoting the sale of bikini with the Kannada flag. The state’s emblem is also imprinted on the bikini.

This is a very condemnable thing. If Google or anyone else behaves in contempt of Kannada language or insults Kannada, appropriate action will be taken against them,” Karnataka’s minister for Forest, Kannada, and Culture Arvind Limbawali said. A Google spokesperson clarified search result on the search engine is not always perfect and they do not reflect the opinions of Google.

“We skilled an insult of Kannada by @Google not too long ago. Even earlier than the scars might heal, we discover @amazonca utilizing the colors of #Kannada flag and the Kannada icon on women’ garments,” Arvind Limbavali tweeted saying that multinational firms need to be cautious to not damage the pleasure of the Kannadigas. “Multinational firms ought to cease such repeated insult of #Kannada. It is a matter of Kannadigas’ self-pride and we won’t tolerate the rise in such incidents. @amazonca ought to, subsequently, apologize to Kannadigas. An authorized motion will likely be taken instantly in opposition to @amazonca,” the minister tweeted.