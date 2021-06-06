Massive fire breaks out in Dubai: Video

Dubai: A massive fire has broken out in Dubai. The fire broke out in a warehouse storing flammable chemicals in the Al Quoz industrial area at 11.09 am. The fire fighting team from three stations and the Civil Defence team are at the site and the fire fighting process is progressing.

“Fire-fighters from Al Quoz fire station reached the scene at 11:13 am. The commander of the site reported at 11:16 am about the status of the fire. Fire-fighters from Al Barsha and Emiratis Martyrs Stations have been dispatched for backups,” a spokesperson for Dubai Civil Defence said.