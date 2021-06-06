Possible date of Eid Al Adha 2021 revealed

Dubai: A leading astronomer based in Sharjah has revealed the possible dates for Eid Al Adha. Eid Al Adha is expected to fall in July. Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has revealed the dates.

As per the astronomer, the first day of Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on July 20 this year. He informed that the moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be born on Saturday, July 10 at 05:17 am and will stay on the horizon for approximately 34 minutes after sunset. So, Sunday, July 11 will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, making Monday, July 19 the Day of Arafah and Tuesday, July 20 the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan had also revealed possible dates for the start of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in 2022.