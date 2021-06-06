Qatar Airways announces resumption of flight service

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume the flight services to Sharjah in UAE. The service will be resumed from July 1. The airline will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in First Class and 232 seats in Economy Class for the service.

Flight QR1036 will depart from Hamad International Airport at 2.35 pm, arriving in Sharjah at 4.45 pm. The flight from Sharjah — QR1037 — will depart at 5.55 pm, and arrive in Doha at 6.05 pm.

“The resumption of services will enable passengers flying from and to Sharjah to benefit from the airline’s extensive international network in Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas, which currently stands at over 130 destinations with plans to increase to more than 1,200 weekly flights to over 140 destinations by the end of July. Sharjah will be an alternative gateway for passengers to and from the other cities especially Dubai in the UAE,” the airline said in a statement.