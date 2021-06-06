R Madhavan celebrates his 22nd Wedding Anniversary

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje’s celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday. He took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the couple and wished her on the occasion. Sarita shared a then-and-now post, featuring a picture from the couple’s wedding and wished the actor.

The couple first met in 1991, when Madhavan was Sarita’s teacher. Speaking with a leading daily, Madhavan had revealed that he was teaching a subject in Sarita’s class. “I was teaching a personality development class in Kolhapur when I met Sarita,” Madhavan revealed. “She was aspiring for a job in an airliner and attended my classes.

Madhavan tied the knot a year before he made his big-screen debut with Alaipayuthey. Soon after, he made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, alongside Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. Madhavan became an instant hit among women.

In the same interview with the daily, Madhavan said that he received helpful marital advice from director Mani Ratnam. “He said many couples test their relationships fatally when there is no need to,” Madhavan said. “I realized that there were many temptations being in outdoor shoots in the company of beautiful women. I took Sarita everywhere I went. This way, she was around when I got introduced to actresses. I was never lonely during my outstation schedules. When Sarita sees me in a romantic scene, she knows the sentiments behind it are not real.

As for his work, Madhavan was last seen in Maara, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam movie Charlie. The movie released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will soon appear in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He not only plays the lead but also turned the director for the project.