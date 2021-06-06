Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his Birth Anniversary with a heartfelt note

Mumbai: Remembering his late legendary father Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birth anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt penned down an emotional note with a childhood picture featuring him with the veteran superstar.

The actor took to his Twitter as well as Instagram handle to post a candid monochrome picture in which Sanjay’s doting father is holding his hands while both are seen smiling. Sharing the picture, Sanjay Dutt captioned it, “Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!”

Sanjay Dutt’s relationship with his father has been well documented. Not only has the actor spoken at length in the media about the unconditional support that Sunil Dutt offered him through various ups and downs in the actor’s life, but his biopic, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, also showed how Sunil Dutt dedicated himself to rebuild his son’s life and career after his arrest in connection with the 1993 Bombay blast and his struggle with substance abuse. Sanjay Dutt’s Bollywood debut, Rocky, was directed by Sunil Dutt. The father-son duo made their first film appearance in Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003, where Sunil Dutt played father to Sanjay Dutt.

Sunil Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s, is remembered for his performances in films like Mother India, Sujata, Waqt, and Padosan. In 2005, the legendary actor passed away due to a heart attack, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.