Security alert in Amritsar on 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Many Sikh organizations have planned programs to celebrate the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Sunday. the military operation was conducted by the army in 1984 to flush out militants hiding in The Golden Temple complex, on June 6.

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by the then PM Indira Gandhi to flush out Sikh militants holed up in Harmandir Sahib Complex The (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. The operation was carried out between June 1 and June 8.

The Punjab government has tightened the security across the state, especially Amritsar, where The Golden Temple is situated. The Amritsar commissionerate police have said they will deploy more than 6,000 cops to keep a vigil across the city.

A flag march was conducted by the police from Hall Gate to Heritage Street that leads to The Golden Temple on Thursday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body, said last week that it will display the bullet-ridden holy Saroop of the Guru Granth Sahib on Operation Bluestar’s anniversary this year.

The Saroop, which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the army action in 1984. The decision was taken following a special meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee. Addressing a press conference, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the Sikh community can never forget the events of 1984.

The operation that was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, claimed several lives and left the shrine damaged. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards after Operation Bluestar, triggering a further wave of retaliation in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed.