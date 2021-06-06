Sophie Turner is seemingly making a big announcement regarding her sexuality

To celebrate the beginning of the Pride Month, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, who is married to songwriter and crooner Joe Jonas and is a mother of a daughter, Willa, shared a cryptic message. This has left her fans speculating that she is bisexually sparked.

Turner shared a bunch of stickers on her Instagram stories and wrote “It’s mothaf–kin #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,” What created the buzz was the stickers that read, “Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” ‘ and “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.” Although the actress did not issue any formal statement about her sexuality.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has hinted at her sexuality. Previously, in an interview with Rolling Stones, Sophie said, “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know,” she said.

”I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28. Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.” She added.