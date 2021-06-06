State government allows to open restaurants and bars: issues new guidelines

Chandigarh: Haryana state government has extended the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The restrictions were extended till June 14. The state government has also eased some restrictions and issued new guidelines.

As per the new order, shops, malls, restaurants, bars and religious places have been permitted to reopen. Restaurants and bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm with 50% seating capacity. They should also follow all the Covid-19 safety protocols. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm.

Also Read: Covid unlocking: The city to resume bus services from tomorrow

Only 21 people will be allowed to attend the gatherings including weddings and funerals. For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50.

Shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm in two groups namely odd and even shops. Shops with odd numbers will be allowed to open on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates. Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.