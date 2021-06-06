State government lifts lockdown; issues new guidelines

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh state government has lifted the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in all districts except in Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur. The state government has also issued new guidelines. The new guidelines will come into effect from June 7. Earlier on Saturday, the government has also eased the curfew restrictions. However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain.

As per the government order, all shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants. Only 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time. 25 people will be allowed to a wedding function. The number of people that are allowed in funeral functions is limited to 20.

All educational institutions will remain closed. Coaching centers, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will also remain closed. Only two passengers will be allowed in three-wheelers. Only three passengers will be allowed in e-rickshaw and in the case of four-wheelers, four passengers will be allowed.