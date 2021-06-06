The first hit of our career: Abbas-Mustan on 29 years of ‘Khiladi’

New Delhi: On Saturday, Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan posted a behind-the-scene snapshot with Akshay Kumar to mark the 29 years of their film “Khiladi”.

Sharing the snap on their verified Twitter handle, the duo wrote, “Today marks #29YearsofKhiladi. The first hit of our career. Feels like yesterday with its memories still so vivid in our minds. Remembering the entire team of this very special movie on this very special day.”

They also tagged the cast members of Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever, among others.

Khiladi was released on June 5, 1992, featured Akshay Kumar. It was his third release and the first major hit. The film instigate his stardom as an action hero and earned him the sobriquet of Bollywood’s Mr. Khiladi, or Khiladi Kumar, which also triggered a series of unrelated Khiladi films.

On the other hand, for the duo Abbas-Mustan, Khiladi was their second release. They shot to the big league after this film. Later released major hits like Baazigar, Soldier, Humraaz, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Aitraaz, Race and Race 2.

After Khiladi, Akshay and Abbas-Mustan would work in Ajnabee(2001) and Aitraaz (2004).