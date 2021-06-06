Union government to introduce new mechanism for vaccinated passengers

New Delhi: The Union government is planning to introduce a new mechanism to ensure hassle-free domestic air travel for fully vaccinated people. The government aims at avoiding the mandatory RT-PCR tests for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

“A joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, are in discussion to take a final decision on allowing travelling by air without an RT-PCR test for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri told the news agency, ANI.

“Health is a state subject, and to ask passengers for a negative RT-PCR report before they enter a state is solely the right of that particular state,” Puri added.

The decision will be taken after a detailed discussion with all agencies and health experts. At present, domestic passengers are mandatorily asked to produce negative RT-PCR reports before travelling to some states, where active COVID-19 cases are still high.