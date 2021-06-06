US Officials cannot explain strange movements in skies, possibility of Alien is not ruled out

The US Officials cannot explain the strange movements in the skies that continue to baffle the US military and scientific establishment. The authorities have not found any evidence that unidentified flying objects (UFOs) seen by navy pilots. The Department of Defense said it wanted to “improve its understanding” of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, and determine whether they posed a threat to national security.

The report finds that an overwhelming majority of more than 120 sightings in the past 20 years. This finding appears to rule out the possibility that navy pilots who made reports about aerial phenomena had potentially come across technology from initiatives that the US government was trying to keep secret.

The report does not rule out extraterrestrial activity as a possible explanation in some of these cases.

However, no evidence that aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years were alien spacecraft.

Citing intelligence officials, the experimental technology of a rival power, such as China or Russia, could account for at least some of the aerial phenomena.