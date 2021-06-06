Woman swallows drug capsules in smuggling bid, gets caught at airport

Pakistan: A woman was arrested at an airport in Pakistan for carrying cocaine-filled capsules in her stomach.

The officials told the media that a Nigerian passenger who arrived at the Islamabad International Airport from Qatar was arrested for carrying cocaine-filled capsules in the stomach.

Customs’ sources said that the passenger confessed to swallowing 82 capsules, which were recovered after she was shifted to the hospital.

The accused was then handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for legal action.

Earlier in February, a foreign national with cocaine capsules hidden in his stomach had been arrested at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. According to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the suspected drug smuggler had arrived at the Lahore airport from Nigeria.

He had swallowed cocaine capsules to smuggle the drug into the country. Subsequently, he had been taken into custody and an investigation launched.