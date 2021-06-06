World Environment Day: Uttarakhand Police to plant one lakh saplings till July 16

Uttarakhand: The massive plantation drive of Uttarakhand Police has started from World Environment Day. Till the upcoming Harela festival on July 16, one lakh saplings will be planted in various police offices, campuses, police stations, outposts.

In a program organized at the Police Headquarters on Saturday, DGP Ashok Kumar and environmentalist Padma Bhushan Dr. Anil Joshi started the campaign by jointly planting trees. On the occasion, Dr. Anil Joshi while addressing the police officers said that this is a very difficult time for human life, if we do not take care of the environment even now, then destruction is certain. Environmental protection is the responsibility of all of us. We are responsible for the changes that are happening in the environment at present, especially the melting of glaciers is the biggest sign that a big crisis is coming on the life of the earth. He also congratulated Uttarakhand Police for their initiative to organise such a campaign.

DGP Ashok Kumar said the campaign will continue till July 16, under which the target is to plant at least one hundred saplings in each police station, one thousand in police lines, five thousand or more saplings in vehicles. In this way, one lakh saplings will be planted in all police premises till the Harela festival.

IG Amit Sinha, V Murugeshan, Sanjay Gunjyal, AP Anshuman, Inspector General of Police, Puran Singh Rawat, Inspector General of Police Pushpak Jyoti were also present on the occasion.