Yami Gautam’s fresh images from her wedding event will steal your heart

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in her hometown recently. She and her sister Surilie have shared more pictures from the wedding. Yami Gautam has shared more pictures from her recent wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Yami took to Instagram to share photos from the Haldi and other functions, showing how it was an intimate affair, attended only by close family.

More photos confirmed Surilie with their mom and additionally an image of Yami and Surilie with their brother. Yami labored with Aditya on his hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. Yami performed as an intelligence officer within the film.

Yami and Aditya shocked their followers with their secret wedding ceremony on Friday. She shared an image of her and Aditya on Instagram from their wedding ceremony and quoted poet Rumi in her caption. She wrote, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”

In one picture, Yami is seen getting Haldi applied on her face by her sister Surilie. Another showed her in a red saree, showing off her golden bangles. Her co-star Vikrant Massey decided to poke some fun at her and wrote, “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa.” Check out the pictures: Surilie also shared a bunch of pictures with Yami, she wrote, “Love Light and Happiness #yamiadityawedding #mahendi #love #family #blessings #mybeautifulsister.”

In the photos, Yami is seen in a yellow suit with her hair done in a plait. Surilie is in a pink suit and is seen with her short hair left loose for the event. More pictures showed Surilie with their mother and also a picture of Yami and Surilie with their brother.