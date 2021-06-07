U.S urges Houthi forces to end offence after an explosion killed 17 people

Yemen: On Sunday, U.S. and British politicians asked Houthi forces to stop an attack in northern Yemen after approximately 17 people were killed in a blast that the Saudi-backed regime accused of as a Houthi missile strike. The Houthi organization, which removed the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014 said it had only attacked a military camp in Marib City on Saturday and embraced an autonomous probe into the event.

Between those killed in Saturday’s blast near a petrol station in Marib City was a five-year-old girl who was burned past recognition. Reuters TV footage revealed the partially wrapped bodies of the child and a man, who the internal ministry said was her father, lying in a military hospital. Medical sources at the hospital told that the fatalities had increased to 21 after officials said it was 17.

The globally known Yemeni government, which has been battling the Houthi action for over six years, said the explosion which destroyed the petrol station and gutted cars was caused by a Houthi missile. Marib has become the focal spot of the war after the Houthis began an offensive to capture the gas-rich region, the government’s last refuge in northern Yemen.“This inhuman violence must end,” Cathy Westley, charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy, said in a report.

Read more; Now, travel to 19 destinations quarantine-free : Emirates

The British ambassador to Yemen, Michael Aron, said that severe combat by the Houthis with U.N, efforts to settle a nationwide ceasefire would “prevent such tragic losses”.Yemen has been mired in violence since a Saudi Arabian-led military alliance interposed in March 2015 against the Houthis, who say they are battling a wicked system and foreign invasion. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, including in alliance airstrikes, and caused what the United Nations says is the world’s most extensive humanitarian disaster with 80% of the population reliant on aid.