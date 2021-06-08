Final season of La Casa De Papel here, images show amazing action

Netflix has unveiled the first images of the final season of the popular heist show La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist. These first images of the final season revealed the chaos both inside and outside of the Bank of Spain. There are so much chaos and action in this coming-to-end series.

The war begins and we see how The team must bring out its toughest side to survive, fuelled by anguish, more weapons, and the desperation of not having a plan.

The creator of the series, Álex Pina, said, “When we began to write Part 5 amid the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan.

Money heist season 5 is expected to wrap the shoot by the coming months and to release by December.