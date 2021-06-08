Prithviraj Sukumaran forgives his imposter on Clubhouse

On Tuesday, Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a statement forgiving the person who created a fake account in his name on the app ‘Clubhouse’. It comes a day after he exposed the fake account and termed the act of impersonating someone online as ‘criminal’.

Taking to Twitter, on Monday, Prithviraj shared the screenshot of his fake profile on Clubhouse and the Instagram profile of Sooraj Nair, the person who has been impersonating him and wrote, “Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE!”

Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE! pic.twitter.com/nUlxGyzv9H — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2021

However, the man seems to have reached out to the star and made amends for his action. While giving his imposter the benefit of the doubt, the actor also motivated him to keep pursuing his passion for mimicry.

“Dear Sooraj. It’s alright. I understand that it was all meant to be a harmless joke. But I hope by now you’ve realised that something like this could have very serious repercussions. At one point, I believe more than 2500 people were listening in to you and that a good majority of them thought it was me speaking. I had repeated calls and messages from many people in and outside the industry, and it was imperative that I put an immediate stop to it. I’m glad you admit that it was a mistake. Mimicry is a wonderful art form and I’m sure you know many of Malayalam cinema’s all-time greats have found their way into the industry from the world of mimicry. Dream big, work hard, and never stop learning. I hope you have an illustrious career ahead and wish you the very best (sic),” Prithviraj said in his statement posted on Tuesday.

He further added, “PS: To all my well-wishers and others, I DO NOT condone online abuse. So please stop it. And once again…I’M NOT ON CLUBHOUSE.”

Several fake accounts under the name of big Malayalam stars have cropped up on Clubhouse lately. Earlier, actor Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan have taken to social media to clarify that they are not using Clubhouse after fake profiles were created using their names.

Clubhouse is a voice-based social networking platform that has seen a sudden rise in its popularity amongst social media users recently.