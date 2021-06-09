Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh to see heavy rain this week

On June 6, the monsoon marked its presence over the entire northeastern region, as well as most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wet weather conditions are brought by the strengthening of southwesterly winds, along with the presence of a cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and its neighboring parts.

Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya will experience isolated and heavy showers on June 8 and 9. Along with heavy rains, some northeast states are also likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning for the next 3-4 days. The IMD has placed an orange alert over Assam and Meghalaya for June 7. The alert urges residents to be prepared for the rough weather. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal have been placed under a yellow alert.

Over the last few days, the states have already been experiencing rough weather conditions in the form of rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning. The seasonal accumulation of rainfall is expected to remain below normal for northeast India this monsoon season.