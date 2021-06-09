‘It is a common action like throwing garbage in the dustbin’: Congress abuses former leader

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has deleted an abusive remark shared on its official Twitter handle about former leader Jitin Prasada. Congress has hit out at the former union minister for joining BJP and said that it was like dumping garbage in a dustbin.

“Congress party is happy… it was like a usual practice of dumping garbage into a dustbin,” tweeted MPCC. The tweet was later deleted.

Jitin Prasada quit Congress and joined BJP today at Delhi in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni. The former union minister was side-lined by Congress as he stood for change in the national leadership. Prasada was part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last October seeking organizational overhaul and elections at all levels.

“If there was any political party in the country today that worked in an institutional way… if there was truly any national party in the country, then it was the Bharatiya Janata Party,” said Prasada after joining BJP.